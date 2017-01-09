BAHAWALPUR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said the Supreme Court’s decision on Panamagate case will change the future of Pakistan.

“No power can hold back Pakistan from becoming great. If we get justice in this Panama case against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, we will have a changed country,” the PTI chief said while addressing a mammoth rally in Bahawalpur yesterday.

Imran once again reiterated that PM Nawaz had purchased Mayfair flats in his daughter’s name using funds that were pocketed through corruption.

Further hitting at the premier, the PTI chief said Nawaz Sharif has become an expert in corruption after 30 years of ‘hard work’.

Claiming that the PTI sit-ins spread awareness among masses about the corruption of present rulers, Imran Khan maintained the ruling elite plundered the public money and stashed in offshore companies.

“Where poor became poorer, the rich became richest under Nawaz Sharif rule. The children of elite class have become healthier while 45 per cent of the country’s children are facing severe food deficiency,” Imran said in his address.

“Every Pakistani is under a debt of Rs0.12 million that once used to be under Rs35,000 debt only,” he regretted, adding 57pc of the total Punjab budget is being spent on Lahore only. He then questioned what would rulers spend on education when treasury would run out of money. “From where would you bring money for infrastructural development? In the end, you will have to beg money from foreign countries,” Imran asked the rulers in Centre.

He also hinted at a public storm which would sweep away PM Nawaz and his ‘accomplice’, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Fazlur Rehman, who Imran said, was playing a role of the PM’s agent. “Both Nawaz and Fazl will be swift away in the public tsunami,” Imran claimed while maintaining the JUI-F chief lures the people for Nawaz Sharif.

He went on to say that the people of Pakistan need to decide if this ‘Motoo gang’ continues to rule this country and plunders and conceals public money abroad. “A day will come when truth will be unveiled against those involved in the corruption,” hoped the PTI chairman, hinting at the ongoing hearing in the apex court in connection with the Panamagate case.

Besides Imran Khan, Pakistan Awami League chief Sheikh Rasheed also addressed the public gathering where he called himself a ‘suicide politician’.

Terming PM Nawaz a thief and risk to the country, Rasheed said that our children could not get their National Identity Card at the age of 16 while the PM’s children became billionaire in that age.

He alleged that the Qatri prince, who recently came to rescue the Sharif family, and former Ehtesab Bureau head Saifur Rehman are partners. “Both are working for Nawaz Sharif,” he added.

Jahangir Tareen, the PTI central secretary general, blamed Nawaz Sharif for Lodhran train accident. “Had he (PM) fulfilled the promise of ‘Lodhran Package’ which he made during his election campaign, this incident would not have occurred,” Tareen concluded.

PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi, addressing the rally, said the PTI took the most powerful man of the country to the courts. “We will give an identity to Saraiki people when PTI will come into the power,” vowed the PTI vice-chairman, adding that his party was determined to eliminate the corruption of ruling elite.

Baqaul Mohsen/Agencies