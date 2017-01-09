SADQIABAD-With functioning of the local bodies’ institutions, the public problems will surely be resolved at their doorsteps.

Minister for Special Education Ch Shafique stated while talking to media here other day.

He said that the Punjab government has increased funds by 44 percent for the LB institutions. The government also ordered the LB representatives to mitigate miseries of the public with utmost sincerity. The minister also extended good wishes to the LB representatives on taking charge of their respective offices. He urged them to work hard for uplift of the areas under their jurisdiction and satisfy the masses with their performance.

PEOPLE URGED TO PAY

TAXES IN TIME

Having firm belief that tax money is used for the public welfare, civilised nations always cooperate with the government in this regard as the state institutions cannot be run without tax money.

Inland Revenue Officer Khawar Ilyas stated at a ceremony. He said that in Sadiqabad, Ch Muhammad Akmal of New Faisal Beverages and Rizwan Amin of Transways are the highest taxpayers in terms of income and sales taxes respectively.

Mr Ilyas also delivered a New Year’s cake to both the taxpayers and expressed his optimism that they will continue playing their role in country’s development.

On the occasion, he said that every citizen should pay his tax timely so that the country’s progress could be carried out smoothly. Ch Akmal also presented a bouquet to the revenue officer, saying the FBR founded a good tradition of collecting taxes from the citizens which will enhance the public trust on the state run institutions.