QUETTA:- Unknown armed men shot dead a personnel of Levies force at Ghulam Ali Road near Deba area of provincial capital. According to police sources, the victim identified as Shah Nawaz was near a burger shop when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him and fled from the scene. As a result, he succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.