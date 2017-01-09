RAHIM YAR KHAN/FAISALABAD : A person killed his two brothers and injured sister over a matrimonial issue while two brothers were stabbed to death in Faisalabad here on Sunday.

According to police, accused 21-year-old Shahzad Razaq alias Ali, a Bsc student, resided with his mother Musarat Bibi, two brothers - Mujahid Razaq, Shahid Razaq and sister Shazia Razaq in a house situated in Essa Colony. According to the application submitted by Musarat Bibi, after dinner on Saturday night, all the family members went to their rooms. At around 3am in the night, she listened to noise and came out from her room, seeing Shahzad was quarrelling with his sister Shahzia. She observed that Shazia was injured from a knife being held by Shahzad.

Later, she saw her sons - Shahid and Mujahid dead in the house. Musarat further mentioned in the application that there was a dispute going on in the house because her elder son wanted to marry a girl of Chak 9/NP. But Shahzad always opposed his brother on the issue of marriage, which she suspected could be the reason behind the incident.

The City A-Division Police have registered a murder case against Shahzad and arrested him. Rescue 1122 personnel shifted the bodies of Shahid and Mujahid and injured Shazia to Sheikh Zayed Medical College and Hospital where condition of the injured girl is stated to be critical.

In Faisalabad, two brothers were stabbed to death after intoxication in the wee hours of Sunday, local police informed.

According to reports, at a private farm in Chak Jhnumro`s area Sitoi Wala, Karamat and Salahuddin, were found murdered while their father Farooq and another brother seriously injured. Police believe that the deceased were killed after intoxication.

The injured were shifted to Allied hospital and the bodies were shifted to another medical facility for medico-legal formalities. Police have registered a case and for further investigations have taken into custody the deceased’s youngest brother on suspicion.