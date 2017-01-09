MUZAFFARGARH- The police will not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the protection of life, honour and property of the common man. The terrorists, their facilitators and criminals will no more be able to disturb peace in society, District Police officer Awais Ahmed Malik said.

Talking to the media here, Mr Malik directed the SDPOs of all four tehsils - Jatoi, Alipur, Kot Addu and Muzaffargarh to improve security at all public and important installation, worship places. He also directed the police officials to provide security to foreigners working on different projects. “The NAP is being implemented in letter and spirit and no leniency will be shown to terrorists and their facilitators,” he pointed out. The district police chief said that proper pickets would be set up at all entrance and exits of the districts to improve checking.