KARACHI: Despite spending billions on maintenance of tracks, Pakistan Railways has failed in uplifting average speed of trains from 51km/hour.

Details reveal that Khyber Mail completes distance of 1695km from Karachi to Peshawar in minimum of 32 hours.

When further research was carried out they found out that Khyber Mail runs at an average of 67km/hour on 472km long Karachi- Rohri track, 56km/hour on 450km long Rohri-Multan track, 41km/hour on 342 km long Lodhran-Lahore track, 40km/hour on 280km long Lahore-Rawalpindi track and 50km/hour on 165km long Rawalpindi-Peshawar track.

68pc of Karachi-Shahdra track remains outdated despite spending Rs330 million by Pakistan Railways and minimum of 53 train mishaps have been reported in last three years.

Likewise, 90pc of absolute block signaling system is outdated. Pakistan Railways is spending Rs17.46 billion to replace absolute block signaling system with automatic block system on Lodhran-Khanewal-Shahdra track in first phase. The total cost of project is Rs35 billion.

Official report of Pakistan Railways narrates an average of 147 accidents every year.

Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Javed Anwar said that, “Human error remains biggest cause behind train mishaps.”

“Pakistan Railways is one of safest in world,” said Javed Anwar.