TOBA TEK SINGH : Aaghaz-e-Dosti, a joint Indo-Pak friendship initiative, launched on Sunday its 5th Indo-Pak Peace Calendar at Gojra in collaboration with Youth for Human Rights Pakistan.

Organiser Umair Ahmad said that every year, Aaghaz-e-Dosti launches an Indo-Pak peace calendar in India and Pakistan which includes selected paintings of students from both the countries. It is launched followed by a seminar ‘Sharing of Hopes for a peaceful and friendly co-existence’.

He added that the calendar also includes messages from renowned personalities working on the peace from both the countries. It is a collection of shared dreams and hopes for friendship. The launch in Gojra Bar Association saw participation of a large number of people from all walks of life.

It was announced that painting of Sammia Sanam, a student from Gojra Government Girls School, was selected for inclusion in the peace calendar. Faisalabad GC University Professor Dr Saleem emphasised that Indo-Pak friendship initiative is extremely needed for peace in the globe.

It will be a good way to enhance cultural, traditional and trade values in the region and will help eliminate hate.

Hafiz Abdul Hayee urged religious scholars to play their vital role by delivering actual religious messages. He also shared memories of renowned Sufi saints of Subcontinent for betterment of mankind. Ms Zara Shah said that both the countries’ visa policy for trade visits, health and promotions of tourism should be revised for easy access. Abdul Khaliq said that people of both the countries suffered terrorism and could mutually stand for its elimination.

Irfan Gill said the calendar was launched in Lahore on January 1 and is also scheduled to be launched in several other cities including Peshawar and Karachi in Pakistan and Delhi, Chandigarh and Panipat in India.