Pakistan’s left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Irfan’s mother passed away on Monday.

The pacer is currently on tour with the team in Australia for the upcoming five-match ODI series starting from January 13.

According to reports, Irfan is flying back home and is expected to miss out on the first few matches of the ODI series against Australia. The bowler’s father had passed away three months ago.

Meanwhile, teammates and former players expressed their condolences over the tragic news.