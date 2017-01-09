KARACHI: Pakistan successfully test-fired its first ever submarine-launched cruise missile Babur-III on Monday, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a statement.

The nuclear-capable Babur-III missile has a range of 450 km (280 miles) and was fired from an undisclosed location in the Indian Ocean.

"Pakistan eyes this hallmark development as a step toward reinforcing the policy of credible minimum deterrence," the military's media wing ISPR said in a statement.

An army spokesman said that the missile was equipped to carry nuclear warheads.

The Babur-III is a sea-based variant of the ground-launched Babur-2 missile, which was tested in December. The military said the missile had features such as "underwater controlled propulsion and advanced guidance and navigation".

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated the team behind the launch of the missile and the nation on the success, said the DG ISPR.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah also congratulated the nation on this landmark achievement, the DG ISPR said.

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif also congratulated the nation and the team on successful test fire of Babur-III, DG ISPR Gen Ghafoor said.