LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif said today that the nation has rejected politics of lies and accusations.

Shahbaz Sharif turned his guns on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and said, “The political parties, who prefer lockdowns, should end their politics that is based on negative attitude.

He went on to say that, “The parties staging sit-ins do not want welfare of the people.”

The chief minister stated that, “The government of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) has put the country on the path of prosperity but some elements wish to put hurdles along the way.”

He added that, “The groups — who wanted to divide the country for their self-interests –failed to succeed in their mission.”

CM Punjab also said, “Changes occur after taking practical steps, not by chanting slogas and giving speeches.”

Sharif claimed that, “The national economy improved due to the policies of the government.”

CM Punjab also said, “Changes occur after taking practical steps, not by chanting slogans and giving speeches.”

Sharif claimed that, “The national economy improved due to the policies of the government.”