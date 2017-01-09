KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) crew on Sunday saved the life of a 70-year old passenger.

According PIA spokesman Danyal Gilani, onboard Pk-333 Multan-Karachi flight, a 70-year old passenger fell unconscious and stopped breathing.

PIA cabin crew immediately responded to the situation, and with the help of a final year medical student, gave him CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) commonly known as artificial breathing and after 15 minutes of effort he responded.

Immediately upon arrival at Karachi an ambulance and a doctor had been arranged and the passenger was handed over to them.