LAHORE - A spokesman of Punjab police has rejected the claim made by an MPA in Balochistan Assembly on Saturday that former IG Balochistan Mushtaq Sukhera took away 28 vehicles to Punjab.

In a handout issued here on Sunday, the spokesman termed the statement of Balochistan MPA Abdul Rehman Khetran, belonging to JUI-F, totally baseless. He further added that the MPA should have first verified the facts from the police department before giving such an irresponsible statement.

The police spokesman also added that IG Punjab Police Mushtaq Sukhera is not availing extraordinary protocol.





