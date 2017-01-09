Minor maid has been presented in front of the Medical Board today. Tayyaba, the minor maid was allegedly tortured in the house of a judicial officer of Islamabad.

The medical board of PIMS is headed by Dr Javed Akram who carried out the checkup. The team obtained DNA samples of burn marks on Tayyaba’s back. DNA samples of Tayyaba’s father Azam, mother and brother Zain were also obtained.

The suo-moto case is being heard by the two-member bench of the Supreme Court and headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

The Law Enforcement Agencies and Police recovered Tayyaba from Islamabad on Sunday.