ISLAMABAD - The upper house of the parliament during the current session starting from today (Monday) would examine the report of the Standing Committee on Law and Justice on plea bargain and the newly-promulgated NAB Amendment Ordinance 2017.

The 258th session of the senate will start here Monday afternoon at 3pm.

As it would be the private members’ day, so several private members’ bills will be introduced in the house besides some resolutions would also be on the agenda list.

During the current session, the standing committees’ reports on establishment of secretariat for the Council of Common Interests (CCI), devolution of powers to the grass-root level, while sprucing up of the inter-provincial coordination would likely be laid before the house.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senators would likely bring up for debate the OGRA’s placement under the relevant ministries and divisions for debate, while the matter of sale of sub-standard food in some federal capital hotels and issues relating to the hike in the prices of essential commodities would also be on the agenda items of the current session.

The apex court issued notice to the government to explain its position on the plea-bargain clause of the NAB Ordinance the matter was taken up for debate at various levels and the government had introduced the amendment in NAB Ordinance to revoke the powers of Chairman NAB to grant approval to the plea-bargain and voluntary return cases.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday last in a press conference announced the government decision to revoke the plea-bargain powers of Chairman NAB through an ordinance as well as merged the clauses of voluntary return and plea bargain.

Under the amendment, the person involved in entering into plea-bargain arrangement would be considered a convict and would stand disqualified to hold any public office for rest of his life.

In another development the Parliamentary Committee formed by speaker National Assembly to review the NAB law would likely meet today (Monday) to initiate revisiting the NAB ordinance 1999.

The main task before the 20-member body would be to recommend necessary amendments to the ordinance.

The committee comprising 13 MNAs and seven senators will elect its chairman in the first meeting.

Although the process of sprucing up the NAB Ordinance 1999 had been initiated with the presidential ordinance to amend the existing NAB laws but the finance minister, whiling announcing the decision had explicitly made it clear that the major overhaul of the NAB law would be done by the parliamentary committee and the new NAB law would be made in the recommendations of the body, which would likely start its work from today (Monday).