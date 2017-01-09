ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif has said several countries have expressed interest to finance Diamer Bhasha dam.

Talking to reporters on Monday, he said land acquisition for the project has been completed. He said the project has been divided into two phases, including water reservoir and the power house.

The minister expressed the confidence that work on Diamer-Bhasha will start during the current year. He added that Neelum-Jhelum project will be made operational during the current year.

Responding to a question, Asif said water policy will be taken to the Council of Common Interests for approval.