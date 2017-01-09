ISLAMABAD : Little girl, Tayyaba, who was tortured at a serving judge’s household, has been shifted to Crisis Center after her medical checkup at the burns unit of PIMS hospital on Monday.

Meantime, blood and hair samples have been taken from her alleged parents for DNA tests in order to establish the identity of her real parents.

A five-member medical board conducted her medical checkup at PIMS hospital, where doctors asked her several questions over her injuries.

Talking to media, PIMS Executive Director, Professor Dr Javed Akram confirmed the little girls was tortured.

He said the detailed medical check-up report will be sent to the Supreme Court, adding her burns injuries have been thoroughly examined. He also confirmed that the DNA samples of Tayyaba’s mother and brother Zain were also collected.

It should be mentioned here that the little girl was recovered from the suburban area of the federal capital as claimed by police.

Following suo motu notice by Supreme Court of Pakistan, Tayyaba had mysteriously gone and with was recovered at the behest of the apex court after consecutive police raids. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar took notice of social media posts on severe torture that the minor maidservant was allegedly subjected to.