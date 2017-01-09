LAHORE - The two factions of the Pakistan People’s Party, the PPP and the PPP-P concluded their intra-party polls at Bilawal House Karachi yesterday, thereby, ending the speculation of their anticipated merger into one party.

The two parties will make an electoral alliance to contest any future elections, by-elections or general, on one election symbol which would be ‘arrow’.

According to Jamil Soomro, the spokesperson for Bilawal House, Bilawal Bhutto has been elected as Chairman of the PPP. Previously, he was elected as Patron-in-Chief of this party for the reason that he had not attained the age of 25 at the time of election.

Former Senate Chairman Nayyar Ali Bokhari has been elected as new Secretary General.

He has replaced Sardar Latif Ahmad Khan Khosa who held this office for over five years. Ch Manzoor Ahmad from Kasur has been elected as central Secretary Information. He has replaced Qamar Zaman Kaira who was nominated as party’s central Punjab President last month. Haider Zaman Qureshi from Mian Channu (Punjab) has been elected as Finance Secretary.

Similarly, Asif Ali Zardari has been elected as President of the PPP-P while Senator Farhatullah Babar has been elected as new Secretary General. Babar has replaced former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf who was holding this office since 2002.

Maula Bakhsh Chandio has been elected as new Secretary Information in place of former Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Faisal Karim Kundi. Senator Saleem Mandviwala has been elected as Secretary Finance.

Jamil Soomro told The Nation that party’s CEC has accorded approval to the new changes in the basic structure of the two parties.

The Secretary Generals of the two parties will send the list of their new office-bearers to the Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday (today).

PPP’s newly elected Secretary Information Ch Manzoor told The Nation that party delegates nominated by party workers during Reorganisation Committees meetings last year had acted as the Electoral College for the intra-party elections.

It may be noted here that holding of intra-party elections after every four years is a legal requirement for all political parties.

Also, the reports of a possible merger of the PPP and PPP-P have subsided after the intra-party polls in the two parties. It is also clear now that Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto would be contesting the by-elections on the same election symbol-‘arrow’ by making an election alliance.

PPP’s Secretary Information Ch Manzoor said that Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto would be contesting by-elections on one election symbol, ‘arrow’ after making an electoral alliance.

He said this arrangement was permissible under the law. He substantiated his point by giving two examples. Manzoor said that PNA, an alliance of nine different parties had contested the 1976 elections on one election symbol, ‘Hall’ (Plough).

In the recent past, he added, Maulana Sajid Mir of Jamiat-e-Ahle-Hadith contested the last Senate election on the election symbol of ‘lion’ which is in fact the election symbol of the PML-N.

PPP-P s new Secretary General, Senator Farhatullah Babar told The Nation that there was no likelihood of any merger of the two parties at this stage.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PPPP was formed in 2002 after General (retd) Pervez Musharraf promulgated the Political Parties Order, 2002, declaring that the head of a party must be present in the country to contest elections and that a political party headed by a convicted person could not participate in polls.

The returning officer in Ratodero declared the two-time prime minister and PPP Chairperson Benazir Bhutto could not contest elections for having failed to appear before a court in a corruption case.

This led the party to change its strategy and fight electoral politics with a new name. Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians was then formed and Makhdoom Amin Fahim was made its president.

After the death of Amin Fahim, debate started within the party to either dissolve it or go ahead in the same manner. Later Asif Zardari took charge as the president of the party.