SAHIWAL-Three persons were killed and 22 others got injured when a bus rammed into a tractor-trolley and trailer while saving a motorcyclist near Yousafwala stop on Sahiwal-Lahore Road on Sunday.

According to police and Rescue 1122, the accident occurred when a Sadiqabad-bound passenger bus (LRT-5373), coming from Lahore rammed into a tractor-trolley and a trailer at Yousafwala Stop U-Turn. The bus driver attempted to save a motorcyclist due to which he lost control of the bus. Resultantly, a passenger of the bus, the tractor driver Irshad Ahmed and trailer’s helper Hafiz died on the spot.

Whereas 22 passengers, including bus and trailer drivers, sustained critical injuries and were admitted to Civil Hospital Sahiwal. According to doctors at the hospital, condition of four of the injured including the drivers is critical. According to rescuers, both the drivers were taken out by cutting the front parts of the bus and trailer.

The Yousafwala Police have registered a case and started further investigation.