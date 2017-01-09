SIALKOT - Police arrested a woman for torturing and illegally detaining her stepdaughter in village Kammaanwala here on Sunday.

Accused Rukhsana Bibi had poured red chilies in the eyes of her stepdaughter Sana (15), shaved her head and tortured her brutally with wooden sticks and iron rods. The accused left the victim girl locked into a room in the house under her illegally detention.

Some local people listened to the hue and cry of the victim and informed the Sialkot Cantt police about it. A police team, later, raided the house in village Kammaanwala near Sialkot and recovered the victim.

The victim also told the police that her real mother had passed away about eight years ago. Her father Islam Mughal is settled in Saudi Arabia for earning a living. She added that that her stepmother started beating her brutally in hate for nothing and used to keep her locked in a separate room in her house for several days often in the absence of her father.

The victim disclosed her stepmother also stopped her going to school while her real children go to school as per daily routine. Sana said last Saturday night, her stepmother forcibly shaved her head, poured red chilies in her eyes and brutally tortured her.

During the preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to torturing Sana. Police said that the medical examination report has also confirmed brutal physical torture on the victim. On the report of Iqbal Mughal, the victim’s uncle, the police have registered a case against Rukhsana Bibi and arrested her.

Negligent docs issued show cause notices

District Council Narowal Chairman Ahmed Iqbal has issued show cause notices to three doctors found absent during his visit to District Headquarters Hospital.

The chairman had conducted a sudden visit to the emergency ward of DHQ Hospital and found three medical officers (MOs) namely Dr Taj Muhammad, Dr Fahad Mehmood and Dr Javaid Akbar from their duties without intimation, while their attendance was marked in the duty register despite their absence.

On the report, the medical superintendent has started a strict departmental probe against the three absent doctors under the PEDA Act.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Rafaqat Ali Niswana has suspended from services 19 health workers in union council Dhoodho Chak (Zafarwal tehsil) for the poor performance in the recently held anti-polio vaccination campaign.

DC Narowal also ordered a strict departmental probe against them. The DC added that no slackness of the health officials would be tolerated.

Meanwhile, District Council Chairperson Hina Arshad Warraich has directed officials to ensure early renovation of the Khayaban-e-Iqbal Park.

During her visit to the park, she ordered the upgradation of the park besides the early installation of the springs for children in the park. She also directed the officials to ensure early cleanliness of all the recreation parks in Sialkot.

TRANSFORMER STOLEN

Thieves took away an electrical transformer from village Charind due to which the power supply remained suspended for the second consecutive day.

According to Gepco officials, the worth of the stolen electrical transformer was stated to be Rs0.8 million. Sialkot Saddr police have registered a case with no clue or arrest in this regard.

Police directed to ensure justice

The additional inspector general Punjab has asked the police officials to show leniency, morality and good attitude to the needy and oppressed people and ensure justice.

Additional IGP/Regional Police Officer (RPO) M Tahir visited the Baddo Malhi police station and inspected the official record. He said that the good aptitude of police towards the justice seeking people could be helpful in minimising the tension of the oppressed people. He said that under the present scenario the early restoration of public confidence in police is also direly needed for promoting the good policing.

Talking to the newsmen, he narrated that the adequate efforts were being made to ensure the re-building of the public confidence in police for promoting the good policing. He warned that the corrupt and inefficient police officials would be brought to book.