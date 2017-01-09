MANDI BAHAUDDIN-The PPP jiyalas paid glowing tribute to the party founding chairman Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on his 89th birth anniversary here.

A cake-cutting ceremony was organised at the PPP district office which was attended by workers and party office bearers including district secretary Hassan Aslam, information secretary Hussain Shakir, Ch Fateh Muhammad Gondal and Syed Yawar Abbas.

On the occasion they said that the party jiyalas always have rendered sacrifices for strengthening democratic institutions in the country.

He said that the PPP workers are standing behind the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto to revive the party in Punjab again. He claimed that with the support of the public, the party would dominate political scenario and ameliorate the public sufferings.

NGOs welfare services praised

The devoted services of the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in welfare and development of the society are laudable, Minister for Women Development Hamida Waheed said.

Addressing the inauguration of a newly-formed NGO with the name of Public Development Foundation, she said that the government alone cannot resolve all social problems being faced by the public, adding the NGOs’ cooperation is needed to ameliorate the public miseries. She also assured the head of the NGO of her full cooperation and support in running the welfare organisation to achieve its objectives.

Mandi Bahauddin Municipal Committee chairman Haji Nasir was also present on the occasion.