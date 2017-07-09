FAISALABAD-The District Quality Control Board decided to refer 24 cases against medical stores to the drug court as they were involved in the sale of unregistered medicines without licence.

The decision was made by the Board in its meeting held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani. The meeting was attended by Secretary Board Arif Shehzad, CEO District Health Authority Dr Zahid Maalak, District Public Prosecutor Abdul Qadous, Dr Siddique, Ghulam Sabir and drug inspectors. The board also decided to cancel the licenses of two medical stores involved in the sale of medicines without sale purchase record and other violations of drug rules. However, warning was issued to the owners of two other medical stores besides adjourning the cases of four medical stores for further inquiry.

The deputy commissioner, while reviewing the inspections reports of the drug inspectors, directed vigorous campaign against the sale and manufacturing of spurious drugs. He warned that no medical store in the district be run without licence and the owners of the medical stores be bound to follow the drug rules and regulations. He said that the medical stores found selling expired and fake medicines immediately be sealed.

He asked the drug inspectors to improve the departmental performance and the menace of spurious drugs be eliminated totally in the district. He stressed accelerating the operation against quacks, and said that such elements not be spared as they were playing with the human health. He emphasised upon pursuing the cases before the drug court effectively.

Meanwhile, the Anti Corruption Establishment arrested two government officials red handed while receiving bribe.

Assistant Director M Younis conducted a raid under the supervision of Special Judicial Magistrate Faisal Sultan, and arrested Assistant Education Officer Musawwar Nazir when he was receiving bribe of Rs10,000 from complainant PTC Teacher Muhammad Abubakar Kundi of Chak 570/GB Jaranwala for helping the complainant in departmental inquiry against him and for clearing his bills.

The same raiding team arrested Surveyor/Clerk of Parks and Horticulture Authority Ghulam Abbas when he was receiving Rs5,000 as bribe from Jawwad Ahmad Contractor for getting the file of his bill cleared.

The cases against the accused have been registered with the Anti Corruption Police Station under section 161/PPC 5(2)47 PCA and further inquiry against them is under progress.