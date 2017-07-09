Rawalpindi - Police have arrested three members of an alleged sex trade racket involved in kidnapping of young girls from Pakistan and selling them in Gulf countries, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Saturday.

The racket is reportedly operating in various cities of the country that trap young educated girls by luring them for lucrative jobs in Dubai and other Gulf states against handsome salaries.

The detained accused were identified as Dolat Bibi alias Aabo, her husband Imran Waqar and another accused whose name could not be ascertained.

Area Magistrate Ahmed Saeed Saim sent two members Aabo and Imran to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand, sources added.

The racket is reportedly being run by Raja, who hails from Khanna Pull but settled in Dubai while police are making efforts to arrest him, they said.

The racket came into radar of police after a woman registered a case against a female member of the racket identified as Billo accusing her of kidnapping her (applicant’s) daughter-in-law and selling her in Dubai for sex trade.

Police decided to write a letter to Punjab Home Department requesting the high-ups to ask Federal Interior Ministry to involve Interpol for arresting Raja and to bring him back to Pakistan for investigation, they said.

According to sources, a police team of Saddar Bairooni carried out a raid on a house in Gujranwala and arrested a man and taken him to Rawalpindi.

Two others members of racket Aabo and her husband Imran were also held from Adiala Road, they said.

The team was formed by City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Malik Rafaqat.

Talking to The Nation, SHO Malik Rafaqat said police arrested three accused including a woman during raids and presented them before a court of law. He said court sent two accused Aabo and Imran to Adiala jail on judicial remand. The third accused is on remand and is being grilled, he said.

On the other hand, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja also took serious notice of the incident and directed the police to utilise all the available resources to arrest other members of sex trade gang and recover the girls from their captivity, said sources.

Entrance test for medical colleges to be held on Aug 20

Entrance test for public and private medical institutions in Punjab would be held on August 20.

This was announced on Saturday by University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore, which conducts the test throughout the province. UHS held an orientation seminar at Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU), which was addressed by RMU Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Muhammad Umer and Vice Chancellor UHS Prof (Dr) Junaid Sarfraz Khan.

UHS Director Administration Brig ® Ihsanul Haq Wafa and Regional Coordinator Syed Basil Sajjad were also present on the occasion.

As per Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Rules, it is mandatory for all candidates seeking admissions in MBBS and BDS programs in public and private medical colleges in Punjab to appear for the entrance test conducted by UHS and pass it.

Prof (Dr) Junaid said registration for the entrance tests would begin from Monday (July 10) and would continue till July 28 (16.00 hrs).

The eligibility criteria for admissions in medical and dental colleges is 60 per cent marks in FSc or an equivalent degree. Candidates awaiting results can also apply. The candidates domiciled in any of the districts of Punjab province and Islamabad can apply for the tests.

There are, however, separate categories for candidates from Gilgit-Baltistan, dual nationals, and foreigners. Such candidates too would have to appear in the entrance test if they have not cleared SAT-II or American MCAT.

Centres would be set up in different cities of the province for the conduct of the tests. These centres would be in Bhawalpur, Multan, Rahimyar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan (Southern Punjab); Lahore, Faisalabad, Shaiwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sargodha and Sialkot (Central Punjab) and Rawalpindi and Hassanabdal (Northern Punjab).

The candidates have been advised to fill-in valid cell phone numbers and email addresses in their registration forms for receiving communication about their registration/roll numbers for the test.

The entrance test would commence at 9am on August 20 for which the candidates would have to report by 8am.

RMU Vice Chancellor Prof Umer assured full cooperation to the UHS and said that new Rawalpindi Medical University would bring a massive improvement in Medical Education & Research.

Previously Rawalpindi Medical College he said has always occupied a unique position in the public sector, being one of the leading medical colleges in South Asia. It serves as an extraordinary interface between health care provision and medical education; with the three allied hospitals bearing the brunt of the city’s health care needs, medical and paramedical undergraduate courses that train the sharpest minds of the country, and diverse post-graduate training programs.

