RAWALPINDI - In a tragic road accident, three professors of the Government Emerson College Multan were killed and another was injured when their car skidded off the road and hit a boundary wall near Chakri Interchange on Motorway on Saturday morning.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy and treatment. The three slain professors were identified as Rana Dilshad, 48, Rao Zulfiqar, 45, Rao Zafar Iqbal, 50, while the injured was identified as Ramzan Sheikh, 47.

The four were travelling to Murree to attend a four-day workshop when their Toyota car overturned near Chakri Interchange after Prof Ramzan Sheikh, who was driving the car, lost control of the speeding vehicle. The Motorways police informed the Chauntra police which shifted the bodies and the injured to the PIMS.

The PIMS authorities after medico-legal formalities handed over the three bodies to their families. The injured professor is under treatment at the PIMS.