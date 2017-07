The 50th death anniversary of Madar-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah is being observed today with reverence, reported Radio Pakistan.

Various government and private organizations have chalked out special programs to highlight the services rendered by Fatima Jinnah for creation of Pakistan.

She worked side by side with Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and gathered the women of sub-continent on one platform, which made the struggle for achieving a separate state of Muslims easier.