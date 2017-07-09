GUJRANWALA-Bandits rampaged through various areas of the district, depriving citizens of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in more than 22 incidents over the past 24 hours.

According to police sources, three armed men snatched Rs13,000, an applied for motorcycle and a cellphone from Shoaib in the Sabzi Mandi Police limits; in Cantt area, bandits looted Rs35,000, two cellphones and gold ornaments from Muzamal; at Ferozwala, dacoits took away Rs42,000, two cellphones and gold ornaments from Amad and his family; in Gujranwala Saddr area, robbers snatched Rs66,000, three cellphones and a gold chain from Ilyas and at Wahndo, armed men snatched Rs40,000, gold ornaments and American dollars from Faiz. Similarly in the remit of Kamoki Saddr Police, Farhan was deprived of Rs130,000, three cellphones and gold ornaments at gunpoint; on Sui Gas office Road, bandits looted Rs32,000, gold ring and cellphone from Umer; in Wazirabad city area, robbers intercepted Imran and deprived him of Rs25,000, two cellphone and gold chain. In Wazirabad Saddr area, armed men snatched Rs28,000, cellphone and gold ornaments from Mohsin; in the Civil Lines area, dacoits took away cash, gold ornaments and cellphone from a woman; at Aroop, bandits snatched Rs30,000, cellphone and gold chain from Muqadas; at Kot Ladha, Nasir and his family was deprived of Rs56,000, two cellphones and gold ornaments; at Ahmed Nagar, robbers looted Rs73,000, three cellphones and gold ring from Farooq; in Emanabad, dacoits took away Rs35,000, two cellphones from Hashim; at Sohdra, robbers snatched Rs90,000, five cellphones and gold ornaments from Ansar and Shabbir while separate in theft incidents, unknown thieves took away cash, gold ornaments and valuables from the houses of Azmat and Faisal. Similarly, car of Rauf Malik and motorcycles of Aleem and Hamid were stolen from different places. The police have, as usual, registered cases and started investigations with no clue or arrest.