KARACHI: A ride in an amusement park in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi crashed causing six people to be injured, reported rescue sources.

All the injured have been shifted to the Jinnah Hospital for immediate medical treatment, rescue officials added.

Interior Minister of Sindh Suhail Anwar Khan Siyal took immediate notice of the accident and ordered Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)-East to submit a detailed report.

While, Superintendent of Police (SP)-Gulshan Ghulam Murtaza said that "no such incident has taken place".