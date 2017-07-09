SADIQABAD-Brothel house in Street 2 of Ood Colony is ruining youth amidst police apathy.

Residents of the area told The Nation that suspect Sidra allegedly runs a brothel at her house in the locality. They said that she carries out the illegal activity under the alleged patronage of Nasreen, wife of Saqib, who said to have links with the police. They expressed their concerns over frequent visits of people at the house, saying it has raised serious concerns among residents. They said that they submitted several complaints to the police but in vain. "Instead the police tell us to thrash those coming to the brothel," they said. "Why are we asked to take the law in our hands," they raised a question regretting police failure to address their problem. They demanded DPO Zeeshan Asghar to take notice of the situation and address their problem.

SELLERS OF SUBSTANDARD ITEMS WARNED

Sale of substandard daily-use items will not be allowed and the culprits involved will be dealt with iron-handed, Chairman Purchase Committee Ch Tahir Zia said.

Chairing a meeting here, he directed the officials concerned to ensure the sale of the commodities on officially-fixed prices. He ordered them to take action against those found guilty of fleecing consumers. He advised them to work hard to facilitate the public. He also pledged to transform the Sadiqabad local bodies into a prestigious institution.

Purchase Committee members - Abdus Suboor Ch, Malik Liaqat Ali and Mian Safdar Hussain also attended the meeting.