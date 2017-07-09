ABBOTTABAD - In an unfortunate incident, a Chinese worker lost his life while working on Section 2 of Abbottabad Motorway near Dobather-Pawa. The project is part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). According to reports, the 35-year old man, identified as Fung, fell in an excavated opening and severely injured as he fell on iron bars that had been fixed in the trench.

The worker was promptly transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries. District Police Officer Abbottabad, Ashfaq Anwar, said this was an accident and that local police was conducting a detailed inquiry.

Amidst tight security, the body of the worker has been shifted to Dobather Camp after an autopsy and will be transferred to China soon.

INP