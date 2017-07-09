HAFIZABAD-Police arrested constables Arshad and Iftikhar Ahmad after an inquiry proved that they were facilitating drug paddlers in case of police raids.

Allah Ditta, a notorious drug paddler of Dohatta Khurd, was running the nefarious business of drugs in Kaleke area. Whenever raids were conducted to round him up he was saved by the cops who later received heavy bribe thereby tarnishing the police image.

On receiving a tip-off, DPO Sardar Ghias Gul ordered an inquiry against the cops which proved correct and he ordered the police to arrest both the cops. A case against the accused has been registered.

ARREST: The Sukheke police have arrested notroious drug peddler Arshad, resident of Sakhi and seized 500 gram charas from his possession.

On a tip-off, the police headed by Arshad Saikho intercepted the peddler but he ran away. However, the police gave a hot chase and the accused fell down on the ground as a result of which his leg was fractured. The police arrested him and shifted to the hospital and registered a case.

Public security top priority

KASUR-The first and foremost priority of police is to make Kasur is a crime free district by protecting life, honour and property of the public.

This was stated by DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi while talking to media here the other day.

He said that the police will spare no effort to maintain law and order across the district. The DPO said the policemen are performing duty round the clock with the limited resources available.

On the occasion, the DPO said the negligent cops have no place in the department. He also warned the violators of National Action Plan (NAP) of stern action, saying those violating Amplifier, Wall Chalking, Displaying Arms, Tenants Acts and Security Ordinance will be dealt with sternly.

He pointed out that the only way to seek blessings of Allah Almighty is to help the oppressed people. He also lauded performance of the policemen and termed them crown of the police department.