Islamabad - President Mamnoon Hussain Saturday said the use of modern technology in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related energy projects would alleviate the energy crisis in Pakistan and play a key role in its long-term growth.

The president was talking to Dr. Wan Gang, Chinese minister for science and technology who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong and senior officials were also present in the meeting, according to a press release.

The president said the bilateral cooperation in the field of science and technology was progressing well and hoped that the decisions taken during this visit would further enhance the cooperation in this important area. “We are also interested in benefitting from China’s ambitious China-South Asian Countries Science and Technology Partnership Programme (CSA-STEP) and enhance our economic cooperation through technology transfer,” he added.

The president noted with satisfaction that 17 protocols had been concluded so far in accordance with the Framework Agreement on Science and Technology, signed between the two countries in 1976 and the 18th Protocol was being signed during this visit. He said Pakistan and China were `Iron Brothers’, strategic partners and good neighbours. The friendship with China was the cornerstone of their foreign policy and bilateral strategic partnership served as an anchor for regional peace and stability.

He emphasized to maintain the momentum of high-level bilateral exchanges and enhance people-to-people interaction. The president underscored that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the latest example of their excellent economic cooperation.

Scientific knowledge and technology could bring value addition to CPEC projects, he said, adding they were keen to incorporate this knowledge in industry for value addition of local raw materials and finished products. The president said Pakistan would continue to focus on further enhancing trade relations with China to bring them at par with bilateral political and strategic relations.

The Chinese minister for science and technology said that both countries had a long history of working together in various fields including science and technology.

He offered to cooperate in all sectors where Pakistan needed Chinese support including maritime industry, biodiversity, renewable energy, establishment of joint scientific labs for the young scientists and working together for the climate change for benefit of entire humanity.