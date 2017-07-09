Karachi - A year has been passed since renowned and respected famous philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi left his loved ones for his final destination, however, his legacy of serving the humanity without any discrimination had not died down and is being led by his wife Bilquees Edhi, his son Faisal Edhi and grandson Saad Edhi along with hundreds of Edhi volunteers.

Abdul Sattar Edhi passed away on July 8, 2016, at the age of 88, after he suffered primarily from kidney problems, among other diseases including diabetes. His state held funeral was attended by hundreds of people in Karachi’s National Stadium including Chief of Army Staff General Raheel Sharif.

Following the celebrated philanthropist’s death, the state and Sindh government had announced one- and three-day mourning periods, respectively. The federal government also posthumously awarded Nishan-e-Imtiaz to Edhi.

During this period, Pakistan’s flag was flown at half-mast.

Revered as a national hero of nearly legendary status, he established his welfare organisation almost six decades ago; Edhi Foundation owns and runs Pakistan's largest ambulance service, as well as nursing homes, orphanages, clinics, maternity wards, morgues, homes for the elderly, women's shelters, rehabilitation centers, and soup kitchens across the country.

Edhi received a number of international honours, such as Pakistan's Nishan-e-Imtiaz, the Ramon Magsaysay Award, the Lenin Peace Prize, and the Balzan Prize, among several other international honours for his humanitarian work.

In 2011, the then-Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani proposed Edhi's name for the Nobel Peace Prize.

He appeared on the Nobel list again later after being nominated by young Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.

The Beach Avenue on Seaview in Karachi’s DHA Phase VIII was renamed as Abdul Sattar Avenue in recognition of his legendary services to the humanity, the executive board of DHA announced in July 2016.

Faisal Edhi, son of Abdul Sattar Edhi, who now leads the charity organizations, Faisal also misses Edhi’s physical presence but is determined to take forward his father’s mission.

Faisal, who is fond of wearing the same clothes and pair of slippers – a hallmark of Edhi – shares the credit of continuing and expansion of Edhi Foundation projects with his mother, Bilquis, his sisters, the team of volunteers and all the people who believed that the good never dies.

In his message on the first death anniversary of Abdul Sattar Edhi, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that giant humanitarian icon Abdul Sattar Edhi was Pakistan’s pride and will live on forever in the hearts of millions.

Paying glowing tributes to Abdul Sattar Edhi on his first death anniversary, the PPP Chairman said late Edhi served the humanity without any discrimination and eventually wrote a history.

He said that Abdul Edhi was also revered and respected by the PPP leadership and the Party was still fighting the elements and forces who hurled threats trying to squeeze this Sufi humanist.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further said that people like Edhi sahib are born in centuries who dedicate their whole life to serving the humanity.

He said that people of Pakistan and the workers of PPP will never forget Abdul Sattar Edhi.

Moreover, On directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Social Welfare Shamim Mumtaz visited Edhi village and laid floral wreath on the grave of legendary philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and offered fateha on the occasion of his first death anniversary on Saturday.

Provincial advisor paid glowing tribute to great humanist and said that Edhi was our hero who despite hardships continued his mission of serving humanity till his last breath.

He always propagated message of peace, tranquility and love. He gave nation role model of serving humanity regardless of any color, creed and caste. He is recognition of Pakistan world over.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter also paid tribute to the late philanthropist and said that he served the humanity irrespective of religion, caste and creed.

“Although Edhi Sahab is not with us but his efforts to serve humanity had remained him alive in our hearts,” he said.

The mayor Karachi also telephoned son of Edhi, Faisal Edhi and prayed for his father’s eternal peace. He said that Abdul Sattar Edhi was the recognition for Pakistan as he initiated world biggest ambulance service in the country. He asked the son of Abdul Sattar Edhi to continue with the mission of his father and would not hesitate in getting assistance from him and his local government in this regard.

PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal and Anees Qaimkhani also praised Edhi for his services for the humanity and said that their party would stand alongside Faisal Edhi and his entire Edhi community of volunteers in order to further their mission of service for the humanity.

“Edhi was a proud face of humanity as he had served the people without any discrimination,” they said.

Our Staff Reporter