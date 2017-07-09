SIALKOT-: A convicted outlaw, who had killed three persons during a dacoty for putting up resistance on September 20, 2001, would be put to gallows in Sialkot District Jail on Tuesday.

His black warrants have already been issued by Sialkot District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Abdul Qayyum Khan for hanging the convict. The jail officials said that the convict Rafaqat alias Phaaka had shot dead three persons of a family including Bashir Ahmed (60), Rukhsana Bibi (22) and Asia Bibi (14) on offering resistance during a dacoity incident at their home in Muslim Colony Pasrur City about 16 years ago).