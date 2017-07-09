LAHORE - Punjab government spokesman Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has said if Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif wins the Rs10 billion damages suit against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the amount will be recovered at any cost even by selling Bani Gala farmhouse of the cricket-turned-politician.

Talking to the media Saturday, Malik Ahmad Khan took a swipe at Imran for what he called the PTI chief was working for foreign powers. “The country has many vindictive stories in the past when political revenge was taken in the name of accountability,” he said, insisting that the man “can lie but record can’t”.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his children expressed confidence in the Supreme Court and appeared before JIT though they had serious reservations over the investigators.

But, he added that Imran was not appearing before the court in many cases.

He said “Imran Khan does not respect the judiciary and speaks little about this institution but the law is not laying hand on him.” He also questioned Imran Khan’s funding on his public meetings.

Malik said the PML-N can also blame Imran for receiving funds from abroad but the party never got involved in political point-scoring. He said the PML-N is a strong party and Imran Khan does not know how much powerful it is.

The spokesman also criticized the PPP President and former president Asif Ali Zardari, who had charged the PML-N leadership with ‘remnants of Ziaul Haq’ in his public speech.

He said Zardari is forgetting the fact that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had also started the politics during Ayub Khan’s era.

On Friday, CM Shehbaz moved the court against Imran Khan for alleging in April that Shehbaz, through a broker, offered him Rs 10billion bribe to keep quiet over the Panama leaks issue. The CM had also issued legal notice to Imran Khan to seek apology or name the broker otherwise he would go for legal battle. Khan did not respond to the notice upon which the suit has been moved.