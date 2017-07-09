LAHORE - JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman has said the joint investigation team probing money laundering case against Sharif Family on Supreme Court’s order has become ‘controversial’.

The head of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, the country’s largest religious party, who is also an ally of the PML-N government in centre, also raised the question about the impact of JIT’s report on the apex court.

“JIT has become controversial and the question that what impact its report would have on the Supreme Court is yet to be answered,” Fazl told the media outside Jamia Madina Lahore, a Deobandi seminary, where he earlier addressed a religious function.

He added his party (JUI-F) always avoided commenting on sub judice matters but since “the things don’t seem going in a straight direction so JUI-F will give its verdict on prevailing situation after discussion.”

Fazl’s remarks against the investigation team are the first open criticism from any ally of the government. PML-N is already claiming that JIT has lost its credibility.

When asked if someone was hatching conspiracy against the democratic government or democracy, the JUI-F head said the question should be asked from the conspirators. To a question, Fazl clarified that he had not acted as mediator between army and government during 2014’s sit-in of PTI and PAT. Instead, he added, his party was standing with the Nawaz Sharif government and defeated the anti-democratic forces during Islamabad sit-in.

When asked to comment on Imran Khan’s statement that the head of Kashmir Committee should be removed, Fazalur Rehman said it would be better for the country to remove Imran from the chairmanship of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He laughed and said that Khan’s words should not be taken as serious when a reporter again asked him to share his views about PTI chairman’s statement that Nawaz Sharif’s destination was Adiala Jail in Panama case.

Fazal, who heads the Kashmir Committee, paid tribute to Burhan Wani’s sacrifice for the cause of Kashmir and said Wani’s martyrdom would always be remembered as it revitalised the Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom. He said the people of Pakistan were standing with Kashmiri brothers and sisters in getting their right to self-determination.