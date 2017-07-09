SIALKOT-The lawyers and the judges boycotted the court proceedings and went on strike against each other while several courts were locked up by the lawyers on Saturday.

They boycotted the local courts due to which the litigants suffered great ordeal proving that it is the grass that suffers, when two elephants fight.

The both the sides observed complete strike to lodge their strong protest against the last Friday's incident of exchange of the harsh words in the courtroom between Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Chaudhry Ikramul Haq and District Bar Association (DBA) President Shaukat Ali during the hearing of a murder case.

The tension between the lawyers and the judiciary mounted as both the sides were not ready to show leniency in this regard.

On the appeal of Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA), the lawyers continued their complete strike in Sialkot district courts and kept locked several courtrooms in Sialkot.

The outraged lawyers also took a rally in the district courts and chanted slogans demanding immediate transfer of the ADSJ. The lawyers also staged a sit-in. The lawyers vowed to continue boycotting and locking up of the local courts in Sialkot till the transfer of the ADSJ.

DBA President Shaukat Ali presided over a meeting of the lawyers held at the Sialkot DBA here. The lawyers also passed a resolution urging Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Syed Mansur Ali Shah to take note of the critical situation and ensure early transfer of the judge.

ARRESTS: The Federal Investigation Team (FIA) has arrested three accused notorious human traffickers Ansar Iqbal, Israeil Ahmed and Shabir in Sialkot district during crackdown.

The accused were sending the innocent people abroad illegally after getting the big amounts from them. He said that the FIA has sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them, in this regard.

Meanwhile, 13 male and female passengers were injured seriously during an head on collision between a passenger bus and over loaded tractor-trolley near Khoyi village on main Sialkot-Pasrur Road. According to Rescue 1122, the injured were shifted to Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot, where the condition of the four injured Muhammad Akram, Iqbal Hussain, Jameela Bibi and Bashir Ahmed was stated to be critical.

CYLINDER EXPLODES: A shopkeeper was injured seriously in a big gas cylinder explosion at his welding shop located at Sialkot City's congested Raja Road.

Iqbal was welding a drum when the gas cylinder exploded due to gas leakage injuring seriously the shop owner. He was shifted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot in critical condition. The windowpanes of the several adjacent shops were also shattered in the explosion.