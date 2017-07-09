OKARA-The tension between the district judiciary and a group of the lawyers of the District Bar Association heightened as two female judges have declined to hear cases being counselled by senior lawyer Ch Riazul Haq, The Nation has learnt.

According to sources in the court, both the female judges including Additional District and Sessions judge Nadia Siddique Asad and civil judge Meharun Nisa have sent back cases to District and Sessions Judge Bedar Bakhat with reference note regarding Ch Riazul Haq, having not appropriate attitude and attempts to dictate the court during proceedings.

As it came to the knowledge of lawyer Riazul Haq, a large number of his supporting lawyers gathered and started chanting slogans around, especially in front of the courts of the two judges who had sent back cases to the District and Sessions judge.

Ch Riazul Haq told this correspondent that to-date he has never appeared in the courts of both the judges in the cases in question, adding that marking his appearance in the courts of these judge seems to be based on mala fide intentions following the ongoing tussle between him and judiciary after the exchange hot words with civil judge Humera Muzaffar before Eid holidays.

It is to be noted that District Bar Association President Zahid Bokhari, members - Mian Shafique Bhandara, Akhtar Husain Bhatti, Ali Riaz Kirmani, senior lawyers Ch Habibur Rehman with others had several meeting before and after Eid holidays with the District and Sessions JUDGE to resolve the issue amicably but to no avail.

Two days back, the DBA after its general house meeting formed four members committee including two bar council members with two seniors - lawyers including Ch Aslam Javed and Maqbool Husain Shakir to probe the incident following a unanimous resolution carried out by the house convened on the requisition of Advocate Riazul Haq. According to court sources, sending back cases with reference note by the presiding officers of two courts has aggravate the ongoing tussle going on since two weeks. On Saturday, former DBA president Sagheer Ahmad Khan Harni had a meeting with District and Sessions Judge Bedar Bakhat wherein he was of the view that both the civil courts officers have malafidely made reference against senior lawyer Riazul Haq. He said that they would contest these references and sought proper date for hearing of the both references. Saturday incident has also deepened the already divide between the both ruling and runner-up groups of the District Bar Association.