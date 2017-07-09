SADIQABAD-Power supply remained suspended for 18 hours in Nawazabad locality, forcing the residents as well as patients at local Rural Health Centre to reel under shocks from outages.

They told The Nation that they are unable to perform routine activities as the power suspension has produced shortage of water. Growers, on the other hand, said that they do not find enough water to irrigate their fields. "Water shortage is turning our fields into a barren land," they expressed their concerns. Similarly, they have not enough water to drink their cattle.

Farmers including Hafiz Saeed Chiddar, Karim Bakhsh Solangi, Haji Riaz, Yasir Ch and Ahmed Ali Ch demanded Federal Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif to look into the grave situation and resolve their problems.