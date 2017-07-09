ISLAMABAD : Unidentified miscreants set fire to National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) office in Wana tehsil of South Waziristan Agency on Saturday.

Assistant Political Agent Kamran Khan said the Nadra office was put on fire by unknown miscreants in which three rooms of the office and record were burnt, reported a private news channel.

He said some arrests have also been made from near the Nadra office on the basis of suspicion.