The Ministry of Foreign Affairs today summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh twice in two days over Indian troops’ continuous violation of the Line of Control (LoC) ceasefire agreement and recorded a strong protest over the martyrdom of five civilians in cross-LoC firing by Indian forces.

Yesterday, JP Singh was summoned after Indian troops matyred two civilians including a girl, in unprovoked firing at LoC in Chirikot and Satwal sectors.

FO South Asia Director General Dr Faisal presented charge-sheet to the deputy high commissioner today.

Pakistani border forces had effectively engaged the Indian positions and gave a befitting response, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).