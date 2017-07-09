The Joint Investigation Team for probe into Panama Leaks case will submit the final report tomorrow to the Special Bench of Supreme Court (SC).

Earlier, addressing a joint news conference along with federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Saad Rafique in Islamabad, Khawaja Asif says that all the audio and video recordings of the JIT proceedings into the case should be made public for ensuring transparency.

Khawaja Asif said people should come to know what kind of questions were raised and what replies were made.

He said PML-N will not accept the JIT report if the Qatari prince’s letter was not made part of investigation.

The minister said the JIT needs to get the authenticated letter of the former Qatri prime minister and make it part of the evidence before submitting its final report before the apex court.

Minister for Petroleum Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also expressed reservations on the JIT’s conduct. He said Nawaz Sharif presented himself for accountability before the JIT despite having immunity.

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq said PML-N, being the biggest political party of the country feels that efforts are on to snatch its mandate.

Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal said despite all conspiracies, PML-N continues to move on the course of development and it defeated opponents in by-elections as well as in the elections of cantonment board, local bodies, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.