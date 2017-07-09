A passerby minor girl died while her mother was seriously injured when two groups clashed over property dispute here on Sunday.

Police said that armed men of two groups which were in old dispute over ownership of a piece of land traded fire in Dhengowal area of Jhelum district.

A two-year-old passerby girl was killed and her mother critically injured in cross firing.

The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities and the police after registering a case against the armed men of clashing groups started raids for their arrest.