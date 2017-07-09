Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif says PML-N respects the judiciary in letter and spirit.

Addressing a ceremony here on Sunday, he said that PML-N tolerated lot of hurdles for an independent judiciary and rule of law in the country.

He said that under vibrant leadership of the Prime Minister history of unprecedented country's development is going to be made.

The minister said that economically stable and prosperous Pakistan is our motive and we will never back off from this purpose.

He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project is guarantor of Pakistan's prosperity and progress.

He said that as per vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif our mission is to make the country economically impregnable.

The minister said that there is no single case of corruption and irregularity against the government as transparency and merit is our agenda.

Asif said that Imran Khan wants to destabilise the country but he will not succeed in his nefarious designs.

He said that the conscious people of Pakistan have come to know the negative and anarchy based politics of the PTI Chairman.

Khawaja Asif said that Imran Khan should be ready for his own search instead of avoiding from accountability.