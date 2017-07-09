Pakistan Peoples Party’s Saeed Ghani was leading in the count, according to unofficial results in by-election for Sindh Assembly constituency, PS-114, in Karachi.

Results of nearly 70% polling stations show the lead of Ghani, who was at a close competition with MQM’s Kamran Tessori.

The vote count begun after 5:00pm as polling concluded.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will later announce the official result of the voting in all 92 polling stations of the constituency.

Tight security arrangements were made for smooth conduct of polling, however, clashes between political workers were witnessed in the constituency.

Rangers Director General Major General Mohammad Saeed visited various polling stations and expressed satisfaction over the polling process in peace-full manner.

Talking to media after visiting, he said that people have come out to cast their votes without any fear. He said security personnel will remain there till the end of polling process.