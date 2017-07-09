CHINIOT-An Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) regional director urged the tutors to promote distance learning and ensure quality of education under umbrella of AIOU.

AIOU Jhang Chiniot Regional Director Dr Nighat Shakir was addressing a meeting of over 200 registered tutors on Friday at Govt Islamia College Chiniot.

Dr Nighat Shakir said that some 80,000 students from Matric to post graduate were enrolled in the university in the region for which selection of good tutors was a challenge. She obtained the latest CVs and made a merit list to match the qualification, experience with the classes for selection of tutors.

She hoped that the tutors would play a key role in imparting guidance to distance students of the university. She also urged them to regularly conducted weekly tutorial meetings to promote the learning environment in the sessions and promote quality education.

Giving opening remarks, Regional Coordinator Prof Tariq Mehmood said that there are over 200 registered tutors in Chiniot. At the end, files were awarded to the selected tutors and plan of weekly tutorial meetings was unveiled.