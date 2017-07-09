MIRPUR (AJK)- Ch Sultan Ali Advocate, a leader of Kashmir freedom struggle, politician, former parliamentarian and minister of AJK, died of cardiac arrest at 90 in Sialkot.

He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Sialkot. He was bed ridden for many months. He was close associate of late AJK President Khursheed. He had attained distinction to be the first leader of Opposition in AJK Legislative Assembly from 1970 to 1975 being the legislator belonging to the Jammu & Kashmir Liberation League.

He was first elected as member of the AJK Legislative Assembly in 1970 and later in 1975 and 1996 on Jammu & Kashmir refugees seat of Sialkot/Gujranwala as a candidate of Jammu & Kashmir Liberation League.

He clinched the distinction to be the senior most parliamentarian in AJK after he was elected to the AJK Legislative Assembly, lower house of the AJK Parliament, for three times. He served on various positions including law minister and advisor on plebiscite in former AJK governments.

Man booked for raping woman



TOBA TEK SINGH - Police booked a suspect for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of giving her a job at Toba DHQ Hospital, posing self to be a medical officer here on Saturday.

The affected woman of Sahiwal told the police that Muhammad Khan, having burn marks on his face, introduced himself to her as medical officer at the DHQ Hospital. She alleged that he also extorted Rs100,000 from her to give her a job at the hospital.

Thereafter, he called her in the hospital and for her signature on some documents, she said, adding that he then lured her to a house with the help of his two including accomplices a woman where he raped her. Police launched investigation.