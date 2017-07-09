PESHAWAR - Police claimed to have arrested an alleged terrorist in Sir Malang area of Buner and seized hand grenade and pistol from his possession. Counter terrorism department of police said that on a tip-off, they raided a house in Tarkano Kandao area near Sir Malang where an alleged terrorist identified as Raees Khan, son of Hussain Khan, resident of Mohmand Agency, had taken refuge in a house. According to police, the arrested terrorist came to Buner for subversive activities, however; on timely information the police arrested him and shifted him to undisclosed location for further investigation.

Police also seized hand grenade and pistol from his possession.