Abdullah Zafar, a journalist associated with The Nation, was allegedly taken away from his residence in Karachi, his father said on Sunday.

Zafar’s father said at least 10 to 15 men, two of them in police uniforms, came to their residence at 3:30am and took away his son after blindfolding him.

Zamir Shaikh, resident editor of The Nation in Karachi, said that Abdullah has been covering political beat in the newspaper for the last three years.