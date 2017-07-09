The Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) personnel arrested three terrorists of banned outfits, recovered arms and other material used in terrorist activities during separate actions here on Sunday.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that under the umbrella of operation Raddul Fasaad, research operation was conducted in Kaley Ismail area of Quetta during which two terrorists of defunct organisation were held with one SMG, four rifles, pistol and other material used in terrorist activities.

Another terrorist of a defunct organisation was arrested from Gawal Ismailzai area of Zhob district.

The LEAs confiscated the recovered arms and the nabbed terrorists were shifted to undisclosed locations for further investigation.