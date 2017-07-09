SADIQABAD-Traffic jams return to the city as transporters have started parking their buses, vans and other vehicles on roads instead at new bus stand.

The report of a survey conducted by The Nation's correspondent reveals that traffic remains jammed for hours at Ghausia Chowk due to parking of vehicles on the road. The general bus stand was relocated outside the city for the public facility but the practice of parking buses on roads instead new bus stand is adding to public woes. "Transporters park vehicles on roads without let or hindrance due to lethargic attitude of Municipal Corporation to implement the government orders," people of the area said. They also criticised the traffic police officials for turning blind eye to the situation. They demanded the RY Khan Deputy Commissioner and DSP traffic police to look into the matter and get them rid of traffic jams.

It is to be noted that the new bus stand still lacks the basic facilities i.e. drinking water, toilets etc.

On the other hand, TMC chairman Ch Shafique Pappa said that the general bus stand was relocated outside the city to reduce the load of traffic. He urged the transporters to park buses and vans at the newly-established bus stand as the vehicles' parking on road causes traffic mess. He informed the transporters that a 12-member committee has been formed to address the transporters complaints. He pledged to provide transporters with every possible facility.