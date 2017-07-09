KASUR-Two women were killed allegedly for 'honour' in separate incidents occurred in the Raja Jang Police precincts.

According to police, Asif of Kamal Chishti and his wife Rabia Bibi, 22, worked at a house in Rao Khanewala. The other night, Asif tortured his wife to death over suspicion of having illicit relations with someone. Police arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

In another incident, Madiha Bibi had contracted love marriage. Her parents brought her back home through panchayat. The other night, her father Khushi Muhammad along with other relatives including Nisar shot her dead. Police arrested Khushi Muhammad and conducting raids to arrest the fleeing suspects.

MAN KILLED

Meanwhile, Tanveer of Kot Murad Khan was on the way on a motorcycle. Near Chowk Railway Station, the bike slipped on the road and as a result, he sustained critical injuries and died on the spot. A-Division Police are investigating.